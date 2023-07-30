‘They never spoke when Manipur burned under previous govts’

Even as a delegation of Opposition leaders boarded a flight to Imphal for a two-day fact-finding visit to Manipur, Union minister Anurag Thakur, in Bengal, came down heavily on the newly formed I.N.D.I.A bloc saying they never spoke up when the northeast state burned during their rule. Central minister Anurag Thakur was on a visit to Khanakul for the BJP party meet and then a visit to Kamarpukur Ramakrishna Math and Mission ,while speaking to the media persons he came down heavily on the State of lawless, corruption, pre poll and post poll violence, Anurag Thakur on Saturday said, “This visit is just an eyewash.

The Opposition alliance never spoke up when Manipur burned under previous governments.” Hitting out at Congress Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is part of the 21-member delegation visiting Manipur on Saturday, Thakur asked if he was ready and willing to take the fellow Opposition leaders to a similar visit to West Bengal, which had been witness to widespread violence and bloodshed during and after the panchayat election earlier this month. “Once they return from Manipur, I will request Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to bring them to Bengal as well. I want to ask him if he supports the atrocities on women in Bengal,” said the Union minister.

The central minister added, Bengal is a place of saints, philosophers, reformers, and revolutionaries. “Communal harmony, and above all, humanity was given the first priority but under the rule of Mamata Banerjee and her TMC government a state of lawlessness, corruption, violence, bloodshed and atrocities on women prevails everywhere.

The chief minister has brought shame to Bengal. The constitutional rights of the people of Bengal have been throttled. Yet the chief minister is indifferent. I urge the members of the I.N.D.I.A alliance to also visit Bengal,” he added. Trinamul minister Sashi Panja however blamed the BJP for instigating and provoking violence in Bengal during the panchayat election. Senior leader Panja said, “The remarks once made by Anurag Thakur – Goli Maro – —- Desh ke Gaddaro ko, he should have been behind bars for such unconstitutional remarks.

However, he moves freely since he is with the BJP.” Sashi Panja alleged that the BJP instigated and provoked violence during panchayat election In Bengal and now they are the one pressing for President’s rule, it is really very ridiculous.