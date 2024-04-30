Manaskhand Yatra to start from Howrah station

Tourists of Kolkata and other parts of South Bengal would be able to enjoy a complete tour of the hotspots of Uttarakhand hassle-free. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board are starting a Bharat Gaurav Special tourist train service from Howrah to different destinations of Uttarakhand.

According to the group general manager of IRCTC, Zafar Aazam, services of the special train tourist circuit train is to begin from 5 June. Named as “Manaskhand Yatra, ex-Kolkata” by Bharat Gaurav Special train, it would be an all-in-one package, including transport, food, lodging, site seeing, along with provision for guides among other facilities.

As elaborated by the chief public relations officer of the Eastern Railway, Kausik Mitra, the special tourist train will cover destinations like Almora, Bhimtal, Champawat/Lohaghat, Chaukori, Nainital and Tanakpur. The tour of 10 nights and 11 days would cost the tourists Rs 28,020 per person for ‘Standard Class’ and Rs 35,340 per person for availing a ‘Deluxe Class. Passengers would also be able to enjoy boarding and deboarding facilities at stations like Howrah, Burdwan, Durgapur, Asansol, Chittaranjan, Jasidih, Barauni, Hajipur, Siwan, Chhapra and Gorakhpur.

According to Mr Azam, the IRCTC package offers a comfortable train journey in 3 tier AC class, with accommodation and facilities for washing and changing provided in hotels or home stays. Transfers sightseeing are to be facilitated in non-AC buses, while a standard vegetarian menu would be offered throughout the journey. Apart from this, the train will have professional tour escorts, housekeeping staff, unarmed security personnel, surveillance cameras, a public address system and travel insurance coverage. Passengers looking forward to a journey would also be able to contact the IRCTC helpline numbers at 9002040126 or 8595904079 or visit the IRCTC website.