State BJP president attacks TMC over viral video

In a fiery critique of the Trinamul Congress (TMC), BJP state president and Union minister of state for development of north eastern region, Sukanta Majumdar took to social media to condemn a viral video involving senior TMC leader and chief whip of the West Bengal Assembly, Nirmal Ghosh.

The video, the authenticity of which The Statesman has not verified, allegedly shows Ghosh in a “controversial conversation” with a woman, sparking widespread debate. Sharing the video on his X-handle, Majumdar lambasted the ruling party, stating, “This video circulating on social media is not only shameful but also a cause of immense fear for the women of West Bengal! Under the misrule of Chief Minister @MamataOfficial, women across the state are repeatedly falling victim to the monstrous desires of criminals, without any justice being served.”

Majumdar further alleged that acts of violence against women in the state often occur with the tacit support of ruling party leaders. Referring to the individual in the video, he added, “The individual seen in this viral video is Nirmal Ghosh, the chief whip of the ruling party in the state Assembly. It was under the influence of this leader from North 24 Parganas that the body of a young female doctor from R G Kar Hospital was unjustly cremated to destroy evidence swiftly.” Majumdar accused chief minister Mamata Banerjee of shielding party members with “questionable character,” calling the situation “disgraceful.”

In response to the allegations, Nirmal Ghosh expressed his disappointment, stating, “It is unfortunate that a conversation with a known individual has been turned into a political issue. I am a senior leader. I know very well about manners and how to pay respect towards women.”