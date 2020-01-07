PCC chief Somen Mitra today accused chief minister, Mamata Banerjee of double speaking while speaking of her lack of support to the nationwide bandh on 8 January called by Left trade unions which the Congress is supporting.

The chief minister while professing strong opposition to the imposition of CAA-NRC and leading processions has asked the state government employees by a circular that absenting on the bandh day would amount to deduction of salary and a day from the working life of the absentee person, he said.

“We consider this to be a tactic of sending a message to the BJP government at the Centre,” the PCC chief said. “We call upon one and all to ignore the chief minister’s threat and make the bandh a success,” added Mitra. The Congress activists hit the streets today condemning the JNU assault, Mitra said.

They will act in a manner that will show that they support the bandh on 8 January, he added.