Amidst the ongoing tussle between the Centre and the state over PM-Kisan scheme, chief minister Mamata Banerjee today hinted that she was ready to implement it and has asked the Centre to send details of the farmers so as to verify those making them eligible for direct fund transfer.

Miss Banerjee further said that she would make arrangements to convene an Assembly session soon for passing a resolution against the three contentious farm laws, which have sparked protests across the country.

Around 21.79 lakh farmers have registered on the central portal to avail the benefits of the scheme and Miss Banerjee has asked the Centre to send those details so that she can verify them.

“I had repeatedly asked the Centre to transfer funds allotted under the PM-Kisan scheme to the state government so that we can transfer the fund to the accounts of beneficiaries. On 6 November Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar wrote to us that 21.79 farmers have got themselves registered at the central portal for availing benefits and asked us to verify those details,” said Miss Banerjee at a Press Conference in Nabanna.

“After the Centre told us to verify details I understood that they were trying to politicise the matter. We realised that farmers should not suffer because of this and so I have asked the Centre to pass on the data so that we can start the verification process,” she said.

Miss Banerjee said she wants the farmers of the state to get all possible help in addition to the assistance being doled out by her government.

The central fund is for farmers possessing two acre of land, she added. We are with the farmers and want that the three farm laws be repealed, she added. Oil reserves Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today announced that discovery of oil reserves in Ashoknagar in North 24 Parganas will turn Bengal as the future energy destination.

“We have requested the Centre to position Bengal on the oil and gas map of India following its discovery at the Ashoknagar block and Deocha Pachami areas in the Coal belt world map. Those who say there is no industry but only stories in Bengal should rethink. Our business summits have given us benefits despite criticisms that were leveled against us. This would generate direct and indirect jobs,” said Miss Banerjee at Nabanna.

ONGC has extracted crude oil from the Ashoknagar oilfields and sent it to Indian Oil’s Haldia refinery for processing. ONGC so far has invested Rs 3,361 crore for exploration of hydrocarbons in the Bengal basin to find oil and gas reserves. Another Rs 425 crore would be spent on exploration in the Bengal basin spread over 1.22 lakh km.

“We have extended full cooperation so as to expedite the process. The state government has provided 40 acre of land free of cost to the Centre for the project though the Centre had offered to pay for the land. We have requested the Centre to provide a special rehabilitation package and a job per family to the 300 people who are occupying this plot,” she said.

Chokher Alo Miss Banerjee further launched the ‘Chokher Alo’ scheme wherein cataract operations would be done for senior citizens and eye treatment would be provided for all people.

The first phase that is to start from tomorrow would cover 1200 gram panchayats and 120 urban primary health centres and the next two phases will cover the remaining gram panchayats and urban health centres under the scheme.

Miss Banerjee said there would be free cataract surgery and distribution of spectacles for senior citizens and students of government schools and anganwadis.

Next, Miss Banerjee inaugurated an advanced trauma care facility equipped with modern infrastructure and facilities at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for people of West Bengal.

The trauma care unit will have 20 beds, two operation theatres and 10-bedded recovery room. Mamata to collect her Swastha Sathi card Miss Banerjee would collect her Sasthya Sathi health card from Duare Sarkar camp at Harish Mukherjee Street tomorrow.

“I have a Rs three lakh mediclaim policy that was bought by my brother a long time back. Though I have not been using it, I thought I should have the government health card just like the other people of my state. I’ll keep it safe,” said Miss Banerjee.