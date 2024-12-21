RKM spent `1,292 crore on social welfare in 2023-24

The Ramakrishna Mission spent Rs 1,292 crore on social welfare, education, and rural development in 2023-24. The 115th annual general meeting of RKM was held at the Belur Math recently. Swami Gautamanandaji, president of Ramakrishna Math and Mission, chaired the meeting. The report of the governing body of Ramakrishna Mission for 2023-24 was presented by Swami Suvirananda, general secretary of Ramakrishna Math and Mission. RKM spent Rs 712.89 crore on the education of students across the country.

In Jhargram, it has taken over an Ekalavya Residential School meant for ST students. The students have secured excellent results in various examinations. Most of the students are first-generation learners. It has spent Rs 26.50 crore on Ramakrishna Vivekananda Vedanta literature. It is to be noted that the interest in reading the Ramakrishna Vivekananda Vedanta literature is growing among the youths.

Advertisement

The RKM is organizing youth conferences across the country to propagate the man-making character-building education of Swami Vivekananda. RKM spent Rs 496.70 crore to provide medical assistance to 79.28 lakh people. It has a hospital, a postgraduate institute, and a nursing institute at the Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratisthan. Two full-fledged hospitals in Lucknow and Vrindavan, run by the RKM, are catering to lakhs of people.

Advertisement

The Ramakrishna Math and Mission, through their one hundred centers situated in 24 countries outside India, carried out various service activities. The school at Viveknagar in Tripura was declared an exemplary CBSE school by the chairperson of CBSE. In 2023-24, six branch centers of RKM started in Gurugram, Kalyani, Kharupetia, Sakwar, Thirumukkudal, and Ujjain.