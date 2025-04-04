Protests erupt as Parliament clears Waqf Amendment Bill

Protests were held in Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Delhi and other cities against the Waqf Amendment Bill on Friday.

The Bill, recently passed by Parliament, sparked debates, with several groups opposing it on legal and religious grounds.

Rajya Sabha sat beyond midnight to pass the legislation. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “Ayes 128 and Noes 95, Absent zero. The Bill is passed.” Lok Sabha, which took up discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, also passed it past midnight after a marathon debate.

The government introduced the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation introduced in August last year. The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of Waqf properties in India.

The bill aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.

Students from several organisations, including Jamia Millia Islamia, protested outside the university in Delhi, opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which was passed by Parliament, calling it “communal” and “unconstitutional”.

“In a shameful display of authoritarianism, the Jamia administration locked down the campus – shutting all gates and preventing students from both entering and exiting,” the All India Students Association (AISA) said in a statement.

“When students rightfully questioned this blatant suppression and gathered in numbers at the gate, the administration was forced to relent and open the gates under pressure,” it added.

Security has been stepped up in and around Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh with a history of student-led protests. Delhi Police sources said foot patrolling in the area was underway.

The proposed legislation, which seeks to overhaul the management of Waqf properties, has been sharply criticized by Opposition lawmakers and minority rights groups.