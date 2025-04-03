New passenger-friendly features added in Metro app

The Kolkata Metro Railway is also to introduce some new passenger-friendly features in the Metro Ride Kolkata App tomorrow.

According to the city Metro office, commuters would now be able to purchase a single QR code ticket for multiple passengers in a single transaction. Up to four passengers would be able to travel with a single QR coded ticket bought through the Metro Ride Kolkata App while the same QR code ticket would be usable up to four times at the entry and exit gates. Passengers carrying the QR code ticket would have to let their co-passengers enter/exit Metro gate first. The carrier has also relaxed the complex login password restrictions with the introduction of four digit PIN for the new users of Metro Ride Kolkata App. The old users of this app can also switch to this PIN option by resetting the password.

According to Kolkata Metro Railway office, the new features would be available to all app users over the next few days in a phased manner from tomorrow.

