Ripun Bora appointed as Assam TMC head

Trinamul Congress chairperson and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday appointed Ripun Bora as the state president of the Trinamul Congress Assam unit.

Former senior Congress leader Ripun Bora had on April 17 joined the TMC in Kolkata alleging that the Congress party from grassroots to top-level was fighting among each other instead of fighting against the BJP. Bora on Wednesday said that the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banarjee is the “most suitable” opposition candidate for Prime Minister’s post in the 2024 Lok Sabha general elections because she is fighting alone aggressively against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Ripun Bora said, “I have full respect for all the opposition leaders but considering the ground reality, I have seen Mamata Banerjee is the only one fighting aggressively against Modi.”

“Considering all this ground reality, my personal opinion is that Mamta Banerjee would be the best-suited candidate for the opposition Prime Minister candidate in 2024,” he further added.

Meanwhile, a five-member fact-finding delegation will visit Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) tomorrow, Sunday, where five members of a family were brutally murdered and later their house was set on fire. The delegation comprises Dola Sen, Mamata Bala Thakur, Saket Gokhale, Uma Soren and Lalitesh Tripathi, said party sources.

Party spokesperson Derek O’Brien, among other leaders, tweeted on the incident. He wrote: “Five of a family brutally murdered in @myogiadityanath Ajay Bisht’s #Prayagraj. Among them was a two year old girl. Almost all media have BLACKED OUT NEWS. Will BJP Govt form a SIT? Allow @AITCofficial team to go and stand by family?