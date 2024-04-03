CM Yogi campaigns for LS polls on law and order plank

Taking on the INDIA bloc on the law and order front during his election campaign on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recounted how his government was able to rein in criminals and antisocial elements in the state.

Amid slogans like ‘Modi government once again’, the chief minister listed the achievements of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government at the Centre. Slamming the Opposition parties for their weak challenge to the ruling party, he said the Samajwadi Party and Congress are not even getting candidates.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was addressing Vishal Jan Choupal to mobilise support in favour of BJP candidate from Fatehpur Sikri, MP and National President of BJP Kisan Morcha, Rajkumar Chahar.

He said before 2017, police stations in most parts of the states used to be locked after sunset. The condition of ordinary citizens then is not hidden from anyone. After coming to power, the BJP government adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards crime dashing the hopes of the criminals who thought the incumbent government would be the same as previous governments.

The chief minister said, “Stop crime or prepare to pay the price. Most of the criminals jumped bail and went to jail. Now, they are pleading not to send them to behind the bars as they are scared of jail. You may see most of the criminals are roaming around in the streets with placards reading ‘Will Earn a Living by Hawking for the Rest of Life, but Won’t Do Anything Wrong Now’.”

He said now the criminals are pleading for their life once. This shows if there is no fear of the law, criminals and the mafia would make life miserable for the poor, businessmen, and common citizens.

He said there used to be riots every other day in UP. In a state, which has in the past faced a riot-curfew situation under Congress and the SP, will no longer tolerate disturbance. It will rather join in with traditional celebrations. Utsav state believes in Modi’s guarantee.”

CM Yogi said on the one hand, there is the NDA under the leadership of the BJP, and on the other, there are those who want to merge their respective parties while their hearts will never meet.

“You might also be seeing those in the INDI Alliance. In West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress did not leave a single seat for the Congress and fielded candidates on all the seats yet claimed to be part of the alliance. The Communists in Kerala did not align with the Congress, yet are part of the INDI alliance. The same is the situation in different areas including Maharashtra.”

“They cannot find a candidate. A Congress candidate is joining the SP and an SP candidate is joining Congress. Then, by some kind of manipulation, they are trying this trick in the electoral arena. At the same time, voters are confident of blessing the BJP under the leadership of PM Modi,” he said.

CM Yogi said the public is confident about the results of the 18th Lok Sabha. “We are only looking forward to seeing how many more votes our candidate will grab to reach Parliament. This is the scenario on each of the Lok Sabha seats. I have campaigned on 25 Lok Sabha seats. Everyone is saying our lead starts from three lakh, we will take it till we get the blessings of the public. We will send our candidate after winning the elections. For the sake of developed India, everyone has decided to hand over the reins of the country to Modi,” he asserted.