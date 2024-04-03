Modi asks BJP booth workers to surpass all previous records in upcoming Lok Sabha polls

Calling upon the Uttar Pradesh BJP booth workers to focus on young voters and women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday exhorted them to work with the aim of surpassing all the previous records of their booth in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

While interacting with the booth workers from 22,648 booths across 10 Lok Sabha seats going to polls in the third phase in UP through the NaMo app, the PM said, “No matter how much we wish to achieve victory in the elections, we cannot win the elections unless we win the polling booth. Therefore, the soul of victory in elections lies in triumph at the booth level.”

He said, “Our primary goal should be winning all polling booths and breaking all old records.”

The PM asked the workers to inform farmers that the Modi government had sent enough money in their bank accounts which earlier used to be siphoned off by middlemen.

In his 44-minute interaction with booth in-charges, panna pramukhs and workers, the PM instructed booth in-charges and workers to visit villages and interact with voters. Just distributing pamphlets will be of no use, he cautioned. The PM directed them to inform voters while visiting their homes about the government schemes and their benefits. If they are not getting the benefits, tell them about Modi’s guarantee of ensuring benefits to them. “Our target is to add 370 votes per booth compared to previous elections, with focus on women and first-time voters,” he said.

Modi asked the BJP workers to focus on youth voters, particularly first-time voters, and make them aware of the corruption and other misdeeds of the previous governments.

During the programme, the PM spoke to booth heads of Etah, Agra, Hathras and Bareilly and directed them to involve party supporters as campaigners to achieve the target.

The BJP workers from Sambhal, Badaun, Bareilly, Aonla, Etah, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, and Mainpuri Lok Sabha seats were involved in the interaction. While appreciating the workers, the PM said, “I am happy to see your enthusiasm in this meeting. I am sure that the leaders of other parties would develop cold feet after seeing the level of your dedication.”

Lastly, he said, “I am confident that all the BJP workers of UP have worked hard to ensure victory on every seat and each polling booth.”