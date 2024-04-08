BJP MLAs marshalled out of Delhi Assembly for raising DJB scam

BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly on Monday as they demanded for a discussion on the issue of alleged scam in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

They were marshalled out of the House after raising slogans over the matter.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that the BJP MLAs were denied permission to discuss the DJB issue.

“When they (BJP MLAs) demanded a discussion on the Rs 73,000 crore water board scam, all of them were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly,” Bidhuri said.

The Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly further alleged that the Delhi Jal Board has become “a mine of corruption and scams have bankrupted the Jal Board”.

“People are yearning for every drop of water. The Delhi government’s own report is saying that Jal Board is in loss of Rs 73,000 crore and no one has any answer to give any account of Rs 28,400 crore,” Bidhuri said.

“The money given to the Water Board was spent for other purposes and a loss of crores was incurred. Such an important topic should be discussed because people are frustrated and troubled,” he said.

“Delhi Jal Board is running at a loss of Rs 73,000 crore,” he added

Later, the BJP MLAs held a protest outside the House.

BJP MLAs raised slogans outside the House and were holding placards in their hands which read ‘CBI should file FIR against Kejriwal in Jal Board scam’ and ‘Arrest Kejriwal in Jal Board scam’.

They also staged a dharna near Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in the Legislative assembly compound.