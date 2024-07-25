Raju Mishra appointed new CEO of ADDA

Raju Mishra, IAS, commissioner of Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC), has been given additional charge as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Asansol Durgapur Development Authority (ADDA).

This post has been lying vacant after the transfer of the then CEO of ADDA, Dr Akanksha Bhaskar as the additional district magistrate (ADM) of Basirhat during the Lok Sabha polls.

During this period, Durgapur based chain of hotels owner, Kabi Dutta has been appointed as the chairman of Asansol Durgapur Development Authority (ADDA) replacing Tapas Banerjee, the Raniganj MLA.

Since taking over charge as new chairman of ADDA, Kabi Dutta, who is close chief minister Mamata Banerjee, has been very much active and taking stringent measures against the land encroachments and taken up measures for beatification of the two biggest industrial towns – Asansol and Durgapur, along with reducing the level of pollution, increasing green patches and also setting up of an integrated inter-state, state-of-art bus terminal in Durgapur.

At this juncture appointment of a CEO is very important and will give further speed to the developmental activities of this urban development body.

The past chairmen like the legendary late Binoy Krishna Choudhury, the mastermind of land reforms of the left front government in the state and Bansa Gopal Choudhury, former state minister and Asansol MP have also played a crucial role in making ADDA a leading urban planning body in the state. Former chief secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi was also the former CEO of ADDA.

Jagdish Prasad Meena, secretary of personnel and administrative reforms department has issued a notification yesterday appointing the 2015 West Bengal cadre IAS officer, who was a chemical engineer of IIT Kanpur giving additional charge of CEO of ADDA besides his present role as commissioner of AMC.