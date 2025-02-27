L Khiangte appointed Jharkhand Public Service Commission chairman

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Thursday appointed former chief secretary L Khiangte as the new chairman of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), ending the seven-month wait.

Khiangte, a 1988-batch IAS officer of the Jharkhand cadre, has held several key administrative positions, including Chief Secretary of Jharkhand, Additional Chief Secretary in the Home and Personnel Departments, and Principal Secretary in multiple state ministries.

Advertisement

Known for his administrative acumen and clean record, Khiangte played a crucial role in streamlining governance, overseeing major policy reforms, and expediting bureaucratic processes during his tenure. His experience in personnel management and recruitment is expected to aid JPSC in resolving long-pending issues efficiently.

Advertisement

The absence of a chairman had halted crucial examinations, including the 11th–13th Civil Services Examination (342 posts), Child Development Project Officer (64 posts), and Food Safety Officer (56 posts), among others. While several tests were conducted, results and subsequent recruitment steps remained in limbo, leaving thousands of aspirants in uncertainty.

The appointment is expected to bring much-needed momentum to the Commission, ensuring examinations and recruitments proceed as per schedule.

The delay had put the state government under mounting pressure, drawing criticism from opposition parties and job seekers alike.

The High Court’s intervention added urgency to the matter, compelling the administration to act. With Khiangte now at the helm, focus shifts to how swiftly JPSC clears the backlog and restores efficiency in its recruitment process.