SC extends protection from arrest to former IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar

The Supreme Court on Friday extended its interim protection from arrest to former IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar accused of forging her documents to obtain eligibility for the 2022 Union Public Service Commission test under the reservation for other backward classes (OBC) and persons with benchmark disabilities.

On a request from Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, a Justice BV Nagarathna, heading a bench also comprising Justice Satish Chandra Sharma granted more time to Delhi police to file its response on Khedkar’s challenge to the Delhi High court order rejecting her plea for anticipatory bail.

Posting the matter for hearing on March 18, the court extended its January 15, 2025, order protecting Puja Khedkar from any coercive step. However, the court asked Khedkar to cooperate in the investigation.

“List after three weeks. Let interim protection be continued till then provided she is cooperating for investigation,” ordered the top court and posted the matter for hearing on March 18.

In the course of the hearing of the matter, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing Pooja Khedkar, told the bench that she has not been called for questioning by the police and she is willing to cooperate.

On the last date of hearing, the top court ordered that no coercive steps would be taken against Khedkar till the next date of hearing.

Khedkar is accused of allegedly fraudulently availing reservation meant for Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities in order to clear the Union Public Service Commission exam (UPSC exam).

The Delhi High Court while dismissing anticipatory bail plea had made strong observations against Khedkar saying it is a “classic example of fraud, not only with a constitutional body but also with society and the nation as a whole.”

The High Court had emphasised that interrogation is necessary to uncover the conspiracy involved.

The High Court had also highlighted that the father and mother held high-ranking positions, suggesting the possibility of collusion with influential individuals.

Khedkar is facing criminal charges filed by the Delhi Police, accusing her of cheating and unlawfully claiming OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination.