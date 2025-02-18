20-member team to conduct study of Mahakumbh management in prep for Nashik Kumbh

The Mahakumbh 2025 has set a global benchmark with its exemplary management, attracting attention from both domestic and international visitors eager to study its success.

A team of senior officials from Nashik arrived in Prayagraj late Monday night to prepare for the successful organization of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh 2027.

The 20-member team will closely examine the management strategies implemented by the Yogi Adityanath government during Mahakumbh 2025, learn from them, and apply these insights to the planning of the 2027 Kumbh.

The team is led by Nashik Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam (IAS), who is accompanied by Collector and District Magistrate Jalaj Sharma (IAS), and Special IG Police, Nashik Range, Dattatraya Karale (IPS).

Over the next two days, they will visit various sites in Prayagraj, studying key aspects of the Mahakumbh, including crowd control, emergency response, traffic and transport management, ghats and river water management, health, and medical facilities, tent city and housing, sanitation, and waste management, drinking water and toilet services, and coordination with akharas and mahants, along with security and protocol arrangements.

Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam stated, “The management of Mahakumbh 2025 is both unique and exemplary. We will incorporate these lessons into the organisation of Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh 2027.”

He emphasised that the study tour is invaluable, noting that effective coordination and service-oriented collaboration between various departments is crucial in an event as massive as the Kumbh. “Ensuring security and maintaining peace among 50 crore devotees presents a significant challenge, and with the insights gained here, we will strengthen the security arrangements for the Nashik Kumbh,” he remarked.

