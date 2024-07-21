Railways to spruce up facilities for devotees at Shravani fair

The Asansol Division of Eastern Railway has undertaken a comprehensive initiative to enhance passenger amenities in preparation for the Shravani Mela 2024. This initiative focuses on improving services at key stations, including Jasidih, Deoghar, Basukinath and Baidyanathdham to ensure a comfortable and convenient experience for the influx of pilgrims during this auspicious period.

The division has prioritized the availability of medical facilities, ensuring that St. John’s Ambulance services and paramedical centers, equipped with 24×7 doctor facilities, are accessible at strategic locations. Additionally, Jharkhand Government’s health centre at the old circulating area will provide round-the-clock medical assistance.

To further bolster safety and security, the deployment of Railway Protection Force (RPF), including lady personnel, and state police has been arranged. Enhanced surveillance measures include the installation of 155 CCTV cameras across all Mela stations.

Advertisement

Passenger support has been significantly amplified with the establishment of “May I Help You” booths at all Mela stations.

Additional enquiry counters, manned by Bharat Scouts and Guides, have been set up at Jasidih (JSME) and Baidyanathdham (BDME) stations to assist travellers. A 24×7 helpline service is also operational to address any queries or emergencies.

Pilgrims will be benefitted from a variety of enhanced amenities such as temporary sheds spanning 49,000 square feet at Jasidih station, additional drinking water taps, and free urinals. Bio-toilets have been installed to maintain hygiene standards, and mobile charging points are available for convenience. Free accommodation facilities have been arranged, including rooms at the ground floor of the MFC building at Jasidih, and additional waiting halls at Baidyanathdham and Deoghar (DGHR) stations. To ensure continuous power supply, DG sets have been installed at all Mela stations, complemented by sufficient fans and lighting in platform and circulating areas. For entertainment, five large plasma TVs have been installed at Jasidih station.

The Indian Railway has also introduced Shravani Mela special trains to accommodate the increased passenger flow. These trains operate on specified frequencies and timings, connecting key destinations to facilitate seamless travel for pilgrims, Kanwariyas and other passengers.