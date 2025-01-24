Railways to get national award on National Voters’ Day

Indian Railways will be honoured with the Best Electoral Practices Award, 2024-25 by the Election Commission of India during the National Voters’ Day celebrations on 25 January.

This recognition highlights Indian Railways’ crucial role in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, where it significantly contributed to voter awareness and logistical support.

Advertisement

To promote voter awareness and encourage citizen participation in elections, the railways, in collaboration with the Election Commission of India, leveraged its Rail Display Network (RDN) across stations, official websites, and mobile applications to disseminate voter helpline details. Pre-recorded announcements were also made at railway stations. Indian Railways effectively promoted civic engagement, emphasising the importance of voting in shaping the nation’s democracy, said a release.

Advertisement