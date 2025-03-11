Indian Railways to implement Mahakumbh crowd management strategies for Holi, other festivals

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mahakumbh-2025 witnessed a historic gathering, with 66 crore devotees taking a holy dip over 45 days. The Prayagraj Railway Division operated a record 16,780 trains, transporting nearly five crore pilgrims.

Impressed by the successful crowd management at key stations during Mahakumbh, Indian Railways has decided to implement similar strategies at 60 major stations during Holi and other festivals.

In a recent high-level meeting on crowd management for Holi, officials approved several measures, including designated holding areas, controlled entry, CCTV surveillance, and digital communication tools to ensure smooth passenger movement.

Railway officials announced on Tuesday that key decisions from the meeting include expanding holding areas and creating additional waiting zones at busy stations such as Anand Vihar, Surat, Udhna, Patna, and New Delhi. Controlled platform access—modeled after Mahakumbh—will allow passengers to board in a phased manner to prevent overcrowding.

Advanced monitoring systems with CCTV cameras will track crowd density, while railway staff and police will coordinate via walkie-talkies, live announcements, and digital communication systems.

Enhanced security measures will also be in place, restricting station entry—only reserved ticket holders will be allowed direct access, while unreserved passengers will wait in designated holding areas until their trains arrive. The station master will regulate ticket issuance based on crowd conditions.

Infrastructure upgrades, including 20-foot and 40-foot-wide footbridges at key stations, will enhance passenger movement.

Railway employees will receive special ID cards, and distinctive uniforms may be introduced to improve visibility and coordination during high-traffic periods.

With these proactive measures, Indian Railways aims to ensure passenger safety and prevent overcrowding at major railway hubs during festivals, making travel more efficient and secure, officials stated.