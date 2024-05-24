Post-poll violence in Howrah reported

Howrah went to polls on 20 May and barring a few stray incidents of alleged intimidation to opposition agents, it was by and large peaceful but an alleged post-poll violence is said to have triggered panic among opposition workers, who alleged that they have been forced to flee their homes after the polls as they suffer the backlash from the ruling party.

As sources in Howrah district administration said allegations have it that about 200 villagers of Beldubi hamlet, under Panchala Assembly constituency have already fled homes allegedly after the ruling party activists went on a witch hunt for those who cast their ballots for opposition parties.

District BJP sources said that an alleged attempt to resist proxy votes allegedly by the ruling party workers at the Beldubi village was the trigger behind the backlash by the ruling party.

A villager claimed that at night on the polling day, 20 May, a group of miscreants led by the pradhan of Beldubi gram panchayat raided homes of villagers allegedly owing allegiance to the saffron party and led assault on them leaving about 200 male members of the village families flee home allegedly in fear of persecution.