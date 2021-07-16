Despite the intervention of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), political violence continues unabated in Cooch Behar. It is learnt that the NHRC has received the highest number of complaints, related to post-poll political violence, from Cooch Behar.

BJP MLA from Cooch Behar, Mihir Goswami, a former Trinamul Congress MLA, has once again pointed out political violence when BJP supporters and workers were attacked. Notably, the NHRC has received around 1980 complaints from across the state, while the number from Cooch Behar stands at over 300.

NHRC officials, after visiting various spots, based on the complaints, submitted a 50-page report to the Calcutta High Court today and criticized the role of the state when it came to ensuring democracy and maintaining law and order.

Reacting to the report of the NHRC, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said a conspiracy was being hatched by using an impartial institution to damage the image of Bengal.

A political observer, Pankaj Datta, who is the former Inspector General of Police, has told the media: “As Mamata Banerjee has come to power in Bengal for the third time democratically, she is being projected as the Prime Ministerial candidate for 2024.

NHRC observations on post-poll violence will go against her across the country. It is true that post-poll violence occurred after 2 May this year and several people were victimized.” “Time has come to answer. What were the police doing? Why did the State Human Rights Commission not act properly to ready an actual report,” Mr Datta added.

According to Mr Goswami, TMC activists allegedly vandalised the house of BJP worker Paritosh Das in the Panishala area under his Natabari Assembly constituency last Monday night. “Trinamul violence continued even on the day of the holy Ratha Yatra, when TMC forces vandalised the house of Paritosh Das, and police came and arrested Nitai Das, the son of Paritosh Das,” Mr Goswami said.

On the other hand, former MLA from Dinhata, Udayan Guha, criticised the NHRC for mentioning his name in the list of “notorious criminals.” “I was attacked and injured by BJP’s goons on 6 May. The NHRC team came here but did not bother to talk to us. I don’t mind and I don’t need a certificate from the NHRC,” Mr Guho told the media.