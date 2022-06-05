Policemen ‘open up’ about mental health issues

Incidents of policemen suffering silently from depression are on the rise. Unable to overcome the state of depression, they resort to many harsh steps, which also affects their work and personal life.

A policeman, constable from Peyerapur sub-police station at Serampore was found hanging in the living quarters a few weeks ago. Investigations revealed that the constable, Biswapriya Kundu was suffering from deep depression.

Commissioner of police Arnab Ghosh at Chandannagar Police Commissionerate took the issue seriously leading him to conduct ‘Let’s Open Up’ session. The first session was conducted at Chinsurah Police Station with its employees.

The Let’s Open Up session was chaired by commissioner Ghosh and DP headquarter Nidhi Rani, DC Chandannagar Vidit Raj Bhundesh, ACP Soumit Das were also present.

Mr Ghosh said it was found that on many occasions employees on duty don’t share their cause of depression and then unable to overcome the despair, they take very harsh steps, even ending their lives. It is necessary that every policeman on duty should have a healthy physique as well as sound and healthy mind. Hence, Let’s Open Up session is initiated so that any policeman can come out with his cause of stress, strain and depression at the police station and share it with the IC or Oc or other senior police officials so that steps can be amicably taken to release the stress. A depressed employee’s condition will also be taken up with a psychiatrist.

The commissioner said that every life is precious and so the Let’s Open Up session will be conducted in phases and in rotation at every police station of the district