Dignitaries from Norway visits St Olav’s Church in Serampore

As a part of preparations for the Millennial anniversary in 2030 of the Norway king Olav Haraldsson (995-1030), better known as St Olav, has begun.

St Olav set up St Olav’s churches around the world to propagate Christianity, sending out the message of love, passion, service to mankind and divinity.

St Olav’s played a central role. He fell in the battle at Stiklestad in the vicinity of the old historical city of Nidaros, today the city of Trondheim. The year 1030 A.D constitutes a shift in Norwegian history, which is looked upon as the birth year of Norway as one nation.

The mayor of Trondhe, Kent Ranum is highly interested in encouraging all kinds of interactions and cooperation between St Olav’s churches around the world and the Trondheim region.

The St Olav’s Church in Serampore / Kolkata is in a very special situation. It is the only St Olav’s church outside Europe and North America, which also has a close connection to Trondheim. The church was built by Ole Bie, who was born in Trondheim. Preparations of the Millennial anniversary in 2030 will include a wide range of events and activities all over Norway and other countries. Steps are being taken to establish a connection between Trondheim and Serampore/ the St Olav’s Church in India.

A special initiative has been taken in this regard by the Rotarians of Norway. They have set up a connection with the Rotarians of Serampore. Krishanu Chattopadhyay, the president of Rotary Club, Serampore with his other members today welcomed Rotarian Kjentil Uthe, the member of Trondheim Rotary club and the member of city council Trondhejam city, Anna Lena Lobakk Verdal Rotary club and others. As per the pre-scheduled programme with Rotarians of Serampore, they visited Serampore St Olav’s Church. The secretary of Serampore Johnagar Baptist Church (CNI) Subir kumar Das welcomed them. They also went around Heritage Museum, Serampore College and the Danish cemetery. The dignitaries exchanged views regarding the millennial anniversary, to be held on 2030, with Giridhari Shaw, the chairman of Serampore Municipality.

The Bishop of Kolkata, Revd Dr Paritosh Canning, the Serampore College theology department, Serampore Heritage Restoration Initiative (SHRI), the Rotarians of Serampore are putting an united effort to make the grand celebration a major success.

Rotarian kjentil Utne said the celebration of millennial anniversary will be well marked with the exchange and unification of traditional art and culture, bringing the people of both the countries in the bondage of love and cooperation.