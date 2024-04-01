Kalyan Banerjee confident of victory in all 3 Lok Sabha constituencies in Hooghly district

Serampore sitting MP Mr Kalyan Banerjee during an election campaign at Pursura in favour of Mitali Bag ,the TMC candidate for Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency predicted that in the ensuing elections all the 3 Lok Sabha seats of Serampore, Hooghly and Arambagh will go in favour of TMC. The sitting Serampore MP said: “There is no doubt that the people of Serampore LS will give me a mammoth victory against my BJP opponent.

A big boundary hit will register my fourth victory against my opponents. Voters do not favour seasonal birds who suddenly appear to seek votes and are in no way concerned about the problems of the common people.” The BJP Serampore LS candidate Mr Kabir Shankar Bose has thrown an open challenge against the TMC candidate of securing a victory against him with a massive margin of more than 1 lakh.

Mr Banerjee added: “The people of Hooghly Lok Sabha have been deprived and neglected. The voters of Hooghly have put up a straight forward question to Locket Chatterjee about her long absence from her constituency. They are determined not to vote in favour of Locket Chatterjee since she never cared for their needs and wants.” Mitali Bag of TMC is a grass root level leader having good interaction with the people of Arambagh sub division as well as Arambagh constituency and the voters are all set to give her a thumping victory, he said, adding that the CPI-M have lost its political ground long back for their misdeeds.

