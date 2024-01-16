On Sankranti, fair records a crore footfal

The Shahi Snan(royal bath) of Makar Sankranti began at the Gangasagar Mela from midnight. The dense fog could not dampen the pilgrims’ spirit as they thronged the water. Due to the thick fog, all kinds of transportation had been suspended by the administration. Vessel services were stopped on Muriganga river. Launch services were halted at Namkhana Point.

Bus services are stopped between Gangasagar and Kochuberia. Pilgrims are crowded at Lot 8 of Melamath, Kochuberia, and Kakdwip.In the context of Makar Sankranti, lakhs of pilgrims arrived from various parts of the country for the dip. Fairground, Kochuberia, and Kakdwip were jam-packed with devotees. Pilgrims gathered at the confluence of the Ganges in the Bay of Bengal for a holy dip. The sea beach was crowded with devotees.

The auspicious time for the Mahendra Snan Yog (holy dip in the sea) is from 9am to 1pm, although people started bathing from midnight. In addition to bathing in the sea, the pilgrims will worship at the ashram of Kapil Muni. However, due to the suspension of bus, launch, and vessel services, pilgrims are facing immense difficulties.

On the other hand, flights are operating normally despite dense fog. Multiple flights are standing by at Kolkata Airport. The fairground and the surrounding areas have been covered in a blanket of security. Multiple police camps have been set up, and surveillance is ongoing both in the sky and the waterways. Besides the coastal security force, NDRF, and civil defense, the Indian Navy is also prepared.

State minister Aroop Biswas mentioned that about a crore pilgrims reached the festival till Monday evening. The number is gradually increasing. In the hope of spiritual benefits, thousands of miles away, devotees, ascetics, and guests from both within and outside the country have come together. All have merged into this vast ocean of humanity on the shores of India. It’s as if a piece of one India.