Gangasagar Mela: Suvendu targets state government

While the state government announced that around 1.10 crore people took the holy bath in the Gangasagar Mela and its success despite no central grants, the state BJP verbally attacked the government saying that this initiative of the state government is for commercial purposes.

“The Bankrupt WB Govt is arm twisting the common people to earn big bucks,” the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari today wrote. He said that every day tall claims are being made that the WB Govt is providing top notch facilities at the Gangasagar Mela and how maximum services are provided free-of-cost with the state govt bearing the expenses.

He also gave instances of how money is being extracted from the devotees who are left with no choice as they have come from afar to take part in the holy rituals.

