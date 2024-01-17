Gangasagar Mela: State launches cleanliness drive

The state government today launched a massive cleanliness drive at Sagar Island to clean the garbage near Kapil Muni Ashram and the sea beach area. State cabinet minister Aroop Biswas said there were around 1.10 crore footfall on Sagar Island till noon today. Considering health and hygiene, an extensive cleanliness campaign has been initiated. “Today is the last day of the Gangasagar Fair.

We launched the ‘Clean and Green Gangasagar’ drive,” he said. State transport minister Snehasis Chakrabort, Sundarbans development minister Bankim Hazra, information and culture affairs minister Indranil Sen, district magistrate Sumit Kumar Gupta, and SP Koteswar Rao participated in the symbolic cleanliness inauguration programme with broomsticks, sweeping the areas.

“This year, the number of devotees has broken all previous records. People from Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar came for the holy bath,” he added. He mentioned that no incidents occurred in the fairground this year. However, despite the best efforts by the administration, Makar Sankranti festivities turned ugly at the seashore yesterday.

Due to persistent fog, ferry services remained suspended, resulting in a crowd of pilgrims waiting anxiously. As they reached the dock, clashes erupted, causing chaos and commotion. According to administrative sources, dense fog persisted from dawn until around 10am, forcing a suspension of ferry operations.

Consequently, thousands of pilgrims gathered at the jetties at Kakdwip. As soon as the ferries resumed around 10am, there was commotion. Despite gate restrictions, some struggled to enter, resorting to pushing and shoving. Reports suggest that some individuals even climbed the railings. When the ferry departed, the place was left in disarray as there was no proper arrangement at the Kakdwip location