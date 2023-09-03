On bypoll campaign, Abhishek Banerjee assures Dhupguri will become new sub division

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee today ensured the voters that Dhupguri will be declared as sub division of Jalpaiguri district by 31 December 2023. Addressing a political rally at Dhupguri today TMC leader Mr Banerjee asked audience about their demand before going to cast vote in by-election here. As the maximum number of people, present in the rally, were demanding that Dhupguri should be declared as a separate sub division, Mr Banerjee asked them what will be your role if Dhupguri is declared as sub division.

Mr Banerjee also said: “Did you ask the Jalpaiguri MP Jayanta Roy and MLA from Dhupguri Bishnu Pada Roy, who were elected by you in 2019 and 2021, about sub division? Have they demanded that Dhupguri should be declared as sub division? No one has raised the issue in the interest of Dhupguri people. But they demanded that North Bengal should be a separate state.” “When the people of Dhupguri urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to declare Dhupguri as sub division and she was thinking of your several issues, I am assuring you that Dhupguri will become a sub division within 31 December 2023. It is not my promise but commitment and responsibility to fulfill your demand,” Mr Banerjee said, adding, “Will you support us to bring in development in interest of Dhupguri people?

Will you stay with us?” Keeping eye on the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2024, TMC General Secretary Mr Banerjee said: “Everything is depending on you and your decision to cast vote. I hope the people of Dhupguri will show the way to TMC’s victory in North Bengal.” It may be noted that Dhupguri sub division was an issue in bypoll, to be held on 5 September.

Dhupguri people were also expecting that TMC’s second in command Abhishek Banerjee may response to their demand for Dhupguri sub division ahead of bypoll. The BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, addressing an election rally at Dhupguri yesterday, claimed that party candidate Tapasi Roy, after winning the bypoll, will sit in dharna demanding sub division status for Dhupguri and fulfill the people’s aspiration. On the other hand, the BJP and Congress leaders have criticised Mr Banerjee and claimed that TMC leader violated model code of conduct by announcing sub division status for Dhupguri.

TMC leader Mr Banerjee also pointed out the state government did not refuse to enroll women in Dhupguri for Lakshmi Bhandar Scheme though the TMC candidate was defeated in 2021. But the BJP candidates won from Jalpaiguri and stopped disbursement of Central government’s funds for the people. “The BJP, having failed to reach out to the people, has to reduce the price of LPG.

If the BJP comes to power in 2024, it will increase the price of LPG abnormally. If INDIA comes to power, the rate of LPG cylinder will be available at Rs 500.