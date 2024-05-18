TMC leader shot at in Sitalkuchi

Following the end of the Lok Sabha polls in Cooch Behar, Sitalkuchi witnessed political violence last night.

A group of armed miscreants shot at Animesh Roy, a leader of the Trinamul Congress, as he was returning home from an organizational meeting in Lalbazar.

Roy was first taken to a primary health centre in Sitalkuchi and then transferred to a nursing home in Cooch Behar for better treatment.

The TMC leadership has accused the BJP for the attack, but the identities of those responsible remain unknown. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Today, Abdul Jalil Ahmed, co-vice-president of the Cooch Behar district Trinamul Congress and member of district council, visited Roy, who was injured in the attack.

Mr Ahmed claimed that there is a strong presence of BJP in the area and they are responsible for this incident.

However, BJP has denied these allegations and its MLA from Sitalakuchi constituency, Barun Chandra Burman stated that without any concrete evidence, BJP cannot be held accountable for this incident.

“Police must conduct a thorough investigation to unearth the truth,” Mr Barman added.