Abhishek leads massive road show in Tamluk, calls BJP candidate a traitor

Trinamul Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee spearheaded a significant road show today in Tamluk, drawing thousands of enthusiastic supporters. The procession, which spanned from Tamluk Raj Maidan to Hospital More, saw Mr Banerjee engaging warmly with the jubilant crowd, waving hands and acknowledging the party workers who carried TMC flags, festoons, and banners.

Following the vibrant road show, Mr Banerjee addressed a large gathering, where he launched a sharp critique against Abhijit Ganguly, the BJP candidate for the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat.

He accused Mr Ganguly of being a “traitor” and lambasted the BJP for fielding a candidate he described as both “anti-Bengal” and “anti-national.” Mr Banerjee’s scathing remarks were in response to Mr Ganguly’s controversial comments questioning the integrity and gender of chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

“How can the BJP field such a candidate who does not hesitate to choose between Nathuram Godse and Mahatma Gandhi?” Mr Banerjee asked the crowd, expressing his dismay. He evoked the legacy of Satish Samanta, a respected figure, who was elected five times from this constituency, contrasting it with the current BJP candidate.

Mr Banerjee further criticized Mr Ganguly for his derogatory remarks about Mamata Banerjee, stating, “Ganguly recently questioned the rate of Mamata Banerjee and even doubted her womanhood. This indecent comment is an affront not just to our chief minister but to the dignity of women everywhere.”

Mr Banerjee also accused Mr Ganguly of conspiring with the BJP and CPM to dismiss thousands of teachers, urging the public to vote against such a candidate. He played an audio clip allegedly featuring Subhendu Adhikari using offensive language, questioning if such behaviour represented the culture of Midnapore.

Appealing to the electorate, Mr Banerjee urged them to cast their votes for TMC young candidate Debangshu Bhattacharya. “This is your chance to answer the traitors. It will be the last chance to reply to the betrayers and the BJP,” he declared.

Mr Banerjee concluded by challenging the BJP to a public debate to compare their records of development governance. “BJP claims to have achieved a lot. Let them produce a white paper. I challenge Suvendu Adhikari to face me with our work report cards. Whether in Tamluk, Contai, or Haldia, where Narendra Modi will address a rally, I am ready to present our report card. We will emerge victorious comfortably,” he asserted confidently.

The rally marked a significant moment in the TMC’s campaign, highlighting the intense political rivalry in the region as elections approached.