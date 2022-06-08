Now HC to hear job scam for primary teachers

At a time when the state government is already facing lots of discomfiture over the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment irregularities scam, another case has started in the Calcutta High Court, on Tuesday, pertaining to corruption in the primary teachers’ recruitments.

Incidentally, the case was filed at Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who had earlier ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the WBSSC recruitment irregularities scam.

The petition has been filed by the one individual, Ramesh Mali, who has alleged that one Subrata Mandal was appointed as a primary teacher despite not qualifying in the examination for the same. Incidentally, Mandal filed a petition at the Calcutta High Court in 2014 challenging his results. However, within a few days after filing the petition, he withdrew the same and soon after that he got the appointment letter as a primary teacher.

The petitioner, Ramesh Mali, has alleged some kind of foul play in the entire sequence of first challenging his results in the count, then withdrawing the same and finally getting the appointment. The matter is likely to be heard on Thursday.

Placing his arguments in the court, Ramesh Mali’s counsel claimed that if the irregularities in primary teachers’ recruitment are probed properly, then another WBSSC-like scandal will surface.

Meanwhile, in another case also pertaining to primary teachers’ recruitment irregularities in West Bengal the Division Bench of Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj, has directed the West Bengal government to file an affidavit.

A Public Interest Litigation was filed at the Calcutta High Court alleging irregularities and corruption in primary teachers’ appointments. However, the state government had raised questions on the acceptability of the petition. The Division Bench asked the state government to mention their objections on this count in the form of an affidavit. The matter will be heard on June 21 again.