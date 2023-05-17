No religion preaches hatred: Abhishek

No religion in India preaches hatred to us, be it Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, Jainism etc, said TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at Panagarh Bazar Gurudwara today.

The TMC MP arrived at West Burdwan to take part in his Jonosanjog Yatra and first visited the Panagarh Bazar Gurudwara and offered prayers. Trinamul district president Narendranath Chakraborty, ministers Moloy Ghatak, Pradip Majumdar, ADDA chairman, Tapas Banerjee, former MLA Biswanath Pariwal were present to welcome him.

After giving a speech at the Gurudwara, Abhishek Banerjee met the senior members of the Gurudwara and the Sikh community at Panagarh Bazar and recalled his days at New Delhi when he used to frequently visit a local Gurudwara while studying graduation and post-graduation. He has also told the gurdwara committee members that one day he will visit again and will eat langar.

At the Gandhi More in Durgapur, the INTTUC leadership felicitated him. Thousands of enthusiastic party workers, both men and women, gathered on both sides of the road from Panagarh Bazar to welcome him with flowers and petals and blew conch shells and bronze gongs.

Due to the huge crowd on both sides of the street, Mr Banerjee climbed up to the roof of his SUV and waved to the supporters who had arrived to see him in Durgapur. He also took the party flag in his hand standing upon the roof of the vehicle and waved at all the sides.

Due to the inclement weather, the Jonosongjog Yatra has been split to two days instead of the earlier one day in West Burdwan district. A public meeting, roadshow at Durgapur’s Faridpur block and the litti chokha programme at Jamuria will take place tomorrow.

The voting and his meeting will take place at Chitralaya Maidan at Durgapur today at around 8 PM. The Durgapur Municipal Corporation (DMC) employees and TMC supporters worked together to remove the trees which have fallen on the ground today after the nor’wester enroute his journey