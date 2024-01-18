New Market traders protest against illegal hawkers

A large number of traders and shop owners in New Market kept their units closed till half day today to protest against the illegal hawkers who have allegedly encroached upon the area. The protest was done by the shop owners under the Joint Traders’ Federation (JTF). The traders kept their shops closed till 3pm gathering near Simpark Mall.

The traders demonstrated against the illegal encroachment of the grade-I heritage market zone. The traders also met the mayor of KMC seeking action against the illegal hawking in the area. Earlier on Tuesday, the city police and members of the Town Vending Committee had to face protests of hundreds of hawkers in New market.

The municipal corporation had given them a deadline of six days to restrict the hawkers within the onethird space of footpaths. The civic body has even taken initiatives of drawing a line demarcating the limits within which the hawking stalls are supposed to be accommodated.

However, numerous hawkers refused to budge unless rehabilitation within the market area was provided to them. The hawkers refused to be limited to one third of the foot path saying that the space would not be able to accommodate many of them.