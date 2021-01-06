A Division Bench of Calcutta High Court Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice Rajesh Bindal today directed CBI to file an affidavit in two weeks over allegation of delay in investigation of the Narada sting operation. The petition has been moved by Congress leader, Amitava Chakraborty.

No letter from the CBI has been received by the secretariat of the state Assembly Speaker seeking his permission to proceed against some of the ministers accused in the Narada sting operation, additional advocate general Abhratosh Majumdar submitted during the day. There has been no response from Lok Sabha Speaker giving a goahead to the CBI investigation of some of the MPs allegedly involved in this case, it was learnt.

The matter will come up for hearing after two weeks. Footages of Narada sting operation were released just ahead of 2016 state Assembly elections showing look alikes of 12 ministers of Trinamul Congress government-Mukul Roy, Subrata Mukherjee, Sultan Ahmed, Sougata Roy, Suvendu Adhikari, Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Prasun Banerjee, Sovan Chatterjee, Madan Mitra, and Firad Hakim-taking money.