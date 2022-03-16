MLA murder: Two suspects nabbed

Two of the alleged killers of Panihati MLA Anupam Dutta were arrested from a village in Kalna last night. Police said that both the men were absconding and were hiding at their relative’s places after the murder.

Bapi Pandit and Prasenjit Pandit, the accused, however, were booked from two different villages – Simlon and Agrahati, the police said. Prasenjit’s aunt resides at Agrahati where he was hiding in the garb of a villager. The police from Khardaha PS in 24-Parganas (North) had shared a tip-off to the Kalna PS on yesterday morning and later a police team from Khardaha joined the Kalna PS officials and the joint team finally intercepted the alleged killers.

Anupam Dutta, the newly-elected councillor from the Trinamul Congress was shot dead on Sunday evening at the local market while on his way back home from party office. The CCTV footage helped the police to identify the person who had shot at Dutta’s head from point blank range killing him instantly. Anupam was riding pillion on a scooter when he was shot at.

Anupam’s wife Meenakshi meanwhile has demanded that the hand of ‘insiders’ behind her husband’s murder couldn’t be ruled out. Besides a CID investigation, Meenakshi has also demanded a CBI probe into the incident in her appeal to chief minister Mamata Banerjee yesterday. Meenakshi though hadn’t expressed her disgust over the district police.