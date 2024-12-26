Medical camp in Diamond Harbour

Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamul Congress MP from Diamond Harbour and party’s national general secretary will inaugurate the health camps under Sebaashray initiative on 2 January, 2025.

He will inaugurate the initiative at a function, which will be held on the field close to the office of the sub-divisional officer (SDO). Forty medical camps under Diamond Harbour Assembly seat will be opened on the day.

This is for the first time when such an initiative has been taken up by a Member of Parliament.

The duration of the camps in an Assembly constituency will be for 10 days. The total duration of the camps covering the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat will be 70 days. From 71st to 75th day, follow-up meetings will be held to review the work done under the initiative.

The second camp will be held in Falta. This will be followed by Satgachia, Metiabruz, Bishnupur, Budge Budge and Maheshtala. The residents, willing to attend the camps, will have to register their names with the help of an app. The medical advice given by the doctors will be free. If tests are required, including examination of blood, it will be done for free. If hospitalisation is required, it will also be done. Around 1,200 doctors will be attending the camps. Medicines will be given to the patients free-of-cost. There will be help desks to assist them.

Arrangements have been made to ensure that the people visiting the camps do not face any difficulty.