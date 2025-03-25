Cash stash at Delhi HC judge’s home: Abhishek questions judiciary’s integrity

Trinamul Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has once again raised concerns over the impartiality of the judiciary after stacks of burnt cash were recovered from the residence of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Verma. Taking a sharp dig, Banerjee remarked, “Let the people see the pathetic state of our judiciary!”

The incident came to light after a fire broke out at Justice Verma’s residence on Holi. While extinguishing the flames, firefighters reportedly discovered a massive amount of cash stored in his house. However, neither the judge nor his family members could provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the source of the money. Following the discovery, an investigation was launched, and the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, DK Upadhyay, submitted a report to the Supreme Court. In an unprecedented move, the report was also uploaded on the Supreme Court’s official website, revealing piles of burnt currency notes found inside the judge’s residence.

According to reports, the cash was stored in a warehouse-like section of Justice Verma’s bungalow, and most of it was reduced to ashes due to the fire. The legal fraternity has also raised questions over why such a large amount of money was present at a sitting judge’s residence. Some opposition leaders have even hinted at possible links between the judge and the ruling BJP. Currently in Delhi for the ongoing Parliament session, Abhishek Banerjee commented on the controversy, stating, “Let the people witness the reality. Those responsible for upholding justice are found hoarding massive amounts of cash in their homes. This shows the sorry state of the judiciary.” Notably, Banerjee has previously questioned the role of judges in the Calcutta High Court as well. His latest remarks suggest that he sees this incident as further evidence of the judiciary’s failure to maintain neutrality.

Meanwhile, Justice Yashwant Verma has dismissed the allegations, claiming that he is being framed in a conspiracy. He argued that the room where the cash was found was separate from his main residence and was frequented by several persons. Many people used to visit that place. Moreover, his family members had little to no connection with the house, he claimed. The judge further asserted that he and his family conduct all their transactions online or through banks and have no connection with the money in question.