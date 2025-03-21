Sebaashray camps end with over 12L getting medical benefits

The Sebaashray camps concluded today, which saw over 12 lakh people getting medical benefit for their ailments in a span of 75 days. With this, another Chapter of Diamond Harbour Model concluded.

From helping elderly residents regain their vision to providing life-saving surgeries for minors, Sebaashray transformed lives for lakhs of people, an initiative, first-of-its kind, launched by MP Abhishek Banerjee on 2 January.

In just 75 days, – which includes 70 days of camps and 5 days of mega camps – this revolutionary initiative provided door step delivery of medical services and ensured that no one is denied care due to financial constraints or distance.

With the medical camps reaching more than 12.3 lakh people, Sebaashray has provided free consultations, diagnostic tests, and essential medicines. People from distant districts have also sought care through this initiative, highlighting the impact of accessible healthcare. Sebaashray ensured access not just to free medicines, but also expensive diagnostic tests, imaging services, and treatments such as cataract surgeries and hearing support.

Some of the notable features of the effort saw crucial heart surgeries. Nine-year-old Altaf underwent a special heart surgery at JIMS Hospital on 18 January. A team of 20-25 specialists were involved in his case and the family was given full support through Sebaashray volunteers. Sheikh Hasibul, 21, underwent a critical spinal surgery at Apollo Hospital in Kolkata on 10 February to get rid of the spinal tumour that had paralysed his left leg leaving him dependent on a wheelchair.

Diagnosed with the motor neuron disease, SMA-Type 3, three-year-old Neha Maji needed immediate attention. MP Abhishek Banerjee helped the family secure consultation with paediatric neurologists at NIMHANS, Bengaluru. She also received regular physiotherapy, travel and medical arrangements. Two-year-old Almisha Khatun, who was also suffering from a complicated nerve disease, received consultation at NIMHANS from top doctors.

Cancer survivor Mamuda Bibi Molla will be receiving a monthly supply of essential medicines, as assured by the Diamond Harbour MP, while the initiative also facilitated life-changing cochlear implant surgeries for two individuals. Rajasthan resident Asha, 58, received essential medical aid from Sebaashray camps during her visit to Gangasagar Mela. A migrant labourer from Uttar Pradesh working in Bengal also benefited from the camps.

Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of TMC wrote on his X-handle: “There is an old adage that every curtain must fall, every show must end. But #Sebaashray refuses to conform to such finality. Today, as this 75-day journey concludes, its true impact is only beginning to unfold.

“Sebaashray has shattered barriers, bridging the gap between despair and hope. For countless individuals, it has been the difference between suffering in silence and receiving the medical care they never thought possible.

“And we ended on a resounding high – 12,35,773 PATIENTS have received medical attention through Sebaashray. Just today, 69,057 individuals walked into our mega camps, 59,175 underwent diagnostic tests, 74,843 received free medicines, and 115 critical cases were referred for advanced care.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude and salute to everyone involved in this project – Doctors, nurses, lab technicians and volunteers for their unwavering dedication and selfless commitment to serving the people. #Sebaashray would not have been possible without your love and support.

“Diamond Harbour, I remain at your service until my last breath.”