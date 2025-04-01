Abhishek addresses people on Eid

“We believe in unity and diversity. We believe in ‘dhormo jaar jaar, utsav sobar’ (religion is personal and celebrations are for all). You all have fasted for one whole month and I pray to almighty Allah to accept your prayers. May you have a great future ahead, said Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who was present along with chief minister Mamata Banerjee at Red Road today morning.

Talking about communal harmony, a point emphasised by Mamata Banerjee too, Abhishek said those who are trying to disrupt peace in Bengal, don’t fall into their trap. “I had said the same thing last time too. They [BJP] had 18 seats last time, but the people of Bengal took away 6 seats from them. You have seen that if Bengal did not unite, their autocracy would have continued. Those who talk about divisive policies, they should know Jis chaand ko dekh ke hum Eid manate hai, usi chaand ko dekh ke Karva Chauth hota hai (both Eid and Karva Chauth are celebrated based on the moon). The moon, sun, and the air we breathe have no religion. Ganga is also water and so is Aab-e Zamzam.”

Advertisement

The Diamond Harbour MP tried to soothe nerves by quoting Urdu poet and lyricist Rahat Indori. He said: “They talk about creating a divide, ousting people from Bengal & India, and NRC-CAA. I remember a quote by Rahat Indori sahab, Kirayedar hai, zati makan thodi hai; sabhi ka khoon hai shaamil yahan ki mitti mein, kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai” (we are all here for a short while, so we are all tenants).

Advertisement

The MP added: “Today, we take an oath to keep Bengal’s unity intact till our last breath. Those who will try to ignite this land will burn themselves and those who try to break us will break themselves. They are not aware of the power this land holds. Joy Bangla!”