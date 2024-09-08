Man from Bihar drowns in Damodar

Four arrested, fake gun license issuing gang busted
Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) has busted a fake firearms racket and seized various documents from Coke Oven police station area in Durgapur last evening.
A resident of Samastipur in Bihar drowned in the Damodar river in Durgapur last evening. His body was retrieved today morning.
Kamalesh Choudhury (30), used to stay in Ashish Nagar Navin Pally, under Coke Oven police station. The NDRF officials along with Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate retrieved the dead body today from the Damodar.
The body has been sent to Durgapur sub-divisional hospital for post-mortem by Coke Oven police. Information has been sent to his relatives by police.
