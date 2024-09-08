Logo

Logo

# Bengal

Man from Bihar drowns in Damodar

A resident of Samastipur in Bihar drowned in the Damodar river in Durgapur last evening. His body was retrieved today morning.

SNS | Kolkata | September 8, 2024 10:38 am

Man from Bihar drowns in Damodar

Representational Image (Photo: iStock)

A resident of Samastipur in Bihar drowned in the Damodar river in Durgapur last evening. His body was retrieved today morning.

Kamalesh Choudhury (30), used to stay in Ashish Nagar Navin Pally, under Coke Oven police station. The NDRF officials along with Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate retrieved the dead body today from the Damodar.

The body has been sent to Durgapur sub-divisional hospital for post-mortem by Coke Oven police. Information has been sent to his relatives by police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts

# Bengal

Ruckus over BJP’s siege at DM office in Asansol

Sel Raleigh Road in Asansol turned into a pandemonium after the BJP supporters clashed with the police and broken barricades for the district magistrate’s office gherao on the issue of seeking justice for the R G Kar junior doctor’s rape-murder death case.