Amit Shah launches poll campaign in Bihar from Lalu’s stronghold

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign for the assembly election in Bihar on Sunday with a massive rally in Gopalganj, the stronghold of RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad.

Making an attempt to set the stage for a fierce battle between the Modi-Nitish leadership and Lalu & family, he asserted that only Modi-Nitish duo can develop Bihar while Lalu and family is the only obstacle in the state’s development.

Advertisement

He said, “You have to decide – whether you want to go back to Lalu-Rabri’s jungleraj or to walk on the path of development with Nitish Kumar and PM Modi.”

Advertisement

Shah said that Lalu Prasad was always concerned about his family – he made his wife chief minister of Bihar, made his sons ministers, made his brothers-in-law MLAs and made his daughter a parliamentarian. He never thought of the development of the people of Bihar. On the contrary, Modi ji has been working for the development of the state and its people.

Shah promised that if the NDA is voted to power for another term, Bihar will be free from the recurring flood problems and a grand Sita temple will be constructed in Sitamarhi, a town in Bihar that holds immense significance in Hindu mythology as the reputed birthplace of Sita.

Earlier, Amit Shah dropped a hint that Nitish Kumar will be the CM face of the NDA government in Bihar.

Participating in a programme organised by the Cooperative Department in Patna, Shah called upon the people of Bihar to form the NDA government in Bihar once again in 2025 under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar, who has played an important role in transforming Bihar.

However, the opposition parties have termed it just another ‘jumla’. RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav said that Amit Shah has just played with words and he has not made a proper announcement, as was expected by the JD(U) workers.

On this occasion, Amit Shah also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various central and state government projects worth over Rs 800 crore.

He expressed confidence that Bihar, with its fertile land, water, and other natural resources, will benefit the most from the cooperative sector.

He said that the opposition governments completely ruined the cooperative sector in Bihar during their tenure and promised that the government under the leadership of PM Modi will restart the 30 closed sugar mills in Bihar.

During his visit, Shah also attended a meeting with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the CM’s House in Patna which was also attended by Bihar BJP President Dr Dilip Jaiswal, Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) supremo Chirag Paswan, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) National President Santosh Suman and the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party supremo Upendra Kushwaha. The NDA leaders resolved to go to the election together.