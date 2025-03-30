Amit Shah arrives in Patna for two-day Bihar visit, says NDA will form govt in 2025 state polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Patna late Saturday for his two-day visit to Bihar, during which he met leaders of the BJP-led NDA, and will address a couple of public events.

This visit by the Union Home Minister is aimed at energising the BJP and its NDA allies ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections which is scheduled to take place later this year.

After arriving in Bihar on Saturday, Amit Shah took to his official X account and said: “Under the leadership of Modi ji, the NDA government in Bihar has become synonymous with public welfare and good governance. Today, I had a detailed discussion with the Ministers, MLAs and senior officials of the @BJP4Bihar in the Bihar government. Once again, the NDA government is going to be formed in Bihar.”

The Union Home Minister was warmly welcomed at the Patna airport by senior BJP leaders from the state.

After his arrival, Home Minister Shah proceeded to the BJP office in Patna, where he held a meeting with local leaders.

Amit Shah held a meeting with Union ministers, MPs, state Ministers, and MLAs, emphasising the goal of securing 225 seats for the NDA in 2025 Bihar Assembly polls.

Taking To his official X account, BJP MP and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said: “Today, I attended a meeting with all the MPs, MLAs, Legislative Council members in the dignified presence of the country’s illustrious Home and Cooperation Minister Mr. @AmitShah ji at the Bihar BJP office. In the meeting, I got guidance on the party’s upcoming programs and organizational issues.”

He told IANS, “There will be more people coming to Bihar, and Bihar has to win the the influence and create a new enthusiasm all over the country. The BJP won the Assembly polls in Maharashtra, Haryana and Delhi. So now the process of BJP’s victory will continue…”

Commenting on Amit Shah’s visit to Bihar, the former Union Minister added: “This is an organisational meeting focused on the upcoming elections. Discussions will be held with all MLAs and MPs, as well as core committee members…”

Asked about Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Bihar, Union Minister Giriraj Singh told IANS, “The Home Minister has arrived, bringing joy across the state, especially among party workers. Known as the Chanakya of the party (BJP) organisation, his presence naturally enthuses the cadre…”

BJP MP Shahnawaz Hussain told IANS: “A wave of joy is sweeping across Bihar as Amit Shah arrives! Whenever he visits Bihar, an NDA storm begins to rise. There is an atmosphere of excitement and celebration among all party workers…”

BJP MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal told IANS, “The country’s Union Home Minister, who also plays the role of a modern-day Chanakya in politics, is set to make a significant impact with today’s crucial meeting in Bihar. With elections approaching, his visit at this time is highly strategic. Not just one, but multiple high-level meetings will take place. Initially, there will be discussions with MLAs, MPs, and Ministers, followed by another important meeting…”

BJP MP Dharmshila Gupta told IANS: “We (BJP) have gained new energy and will fully reach the booth level. Our target is the booth…”

She also added: “Today, on the sacred land of Buddha and the holy soil of Patna, we are honoured to welcome our country’s respected Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation, Amit Shah. With great enthusiasm, the senior leaders, dedicated workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the sisters of the Mahila Morcha stand here with flowers and garlands to extend a warm welcome to him. We wholeheartedly greet and honor him…”

BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Singh told IANS, “We will win the elections, but the key is to secure a massive victory. Amit Shah has provided strategic guidance on achieving this goal. Following his advice, our party (BJP) workers will reach every village, every household, and every booth to ensure NDA’s victory with a resounding majority…”

Union Minister Raj Bhushan Nishad told IANS, “You all know that this is an election year, and in this crucial period, organisational strengthening and strategic guidance are essential…”

The visit of Amit Shah, the first since last year’s parliamentary polls, is seen as the unofficial start of the NDA’s campaign with a target of winning 225 out of 243 seats.

Home Minister Shah will address a public meeting in Gopalganj on Sunday, a key political event designed to mobilise the party’s grassroots.

Home Minister Shah’s itinerary includes two official events on Sunday – one in Patna and the other in Gopalganj.

At Bapu Sabhagar, he will address a state-level cooperative conference attended by 6,950 representatives from various cooperative sectors, including PACS, fisheries, dairy and vegetable growers. He is expected to announce schemes worth Rs 903 crore for the cooperative and home departments.

In Gopalganj, before addressing the public, Home Minister Shah will distribute 100 micro-ATMs to ‘bank mitras’ of Bihar State Cooperative Bank and launch several local initiatives, including a makhana processing centre in Darbhanga.

Both events align with the UN-declared International Cooperative Year 2025 and Home Minister Shah will also unveil a web portal dedicated to cooperative activities.

On Amit Shah’s expected meeting with CM Nitish Kumar, JD(U) acting president Sanjay Kumar Jha said, “Amit Shah will meet the CM at his official residence on Sunday.”

State BJP Chief Dilip Jaiswal added that Amit Shah would return from Gopalganj around 3 p.m. and hold a joint meeting with NDA leaders before leaving for Delhi.

After arriving in Patna, the Union Home Minister visited the BJP state headquarters for discussions with Union and state ministers, MLAs, MLCs and party office bearers.