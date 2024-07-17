Man found dead at city hotel

Body of a resident of Andaman and Nicobar was found from a hotel near Kolkata airport last night. Police said that after repeatedly knocking and getting no response, the hotel staff informed the police. Police had to break open the door and recover the body. The condition in which the body was found has raised questions if the death was unnatural.

According to the hotel oficial, R Srinivas Rao, a resident of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, had come to Kolkata for work on 13 July. He stayed at the hotel, booking a room for two days. He was supposed to check out yesterday, 15 July. However, he did not leave even after the check-out time passed. Around 11.30 pm when he still hadn’t checked out, the hotel staff knocked on his door but received no response. A hotel staff said that they found a nylon rope tied around the person’s neck, attached to the fan, with the body sitting on the bed. On Monday night, the body was sent to Barasat Hospital for post-mortem. The exact cause of death will be known after receiving the preliminary autopsy report.

The family has been notified by the police. The police’s initial assumption is that this is a case of suicide. However, they are investigating if there might be any other reason. The airport police station is investigating why a resident from another state chose to end his life in the city. An unnatural death case has been registered, and the investigation begun. The investigating officers have seized the deceased’s mobile phone.

