Situation under control in Jangipur: Police

Parts of Jangipur and adjoining areas in Murshidabad remained tense on Wednesday following violent protests over the amended Waqf Act. Heavy police deployment, suspension of internet services, and imposition of Section 163 BNS until 10 April reflect the administration’s urgency to restore order.

Protests erupted on Tuesday evening after a call for agitation by minority student and youth organisations opposing the amended Waqf Act. Thousands gathered at various points between Amarpur More and Dhuliyan Bazaar, blocking national highway 12 and severely disrupting traffic between north and south Bengal.

As police tried to lift the blockade, the situation turned violent. Protesters allegedly pelted stones at police and set police vehicles on fire. In retaliation, police resorted to lathi-charge and fired tear gas shells. Several people on both sides sustained injuries in the clash.

State police in its X-handle clarified that the situation is under control and refrained people from rumour mongering. It wrote: “The situation in Jangipur is completely under control. The unruly mob has been dispersed. Traffic has returned to normalcy on the national highway. Strict action will be taken against those who have resorted to violence. Legal action will also be initiated against rumour-mongers trying to spread misinformation.”

“We request all not to heed rumours and keep calm.”

The situation prompted TMC MLA from Bharatpur, Humayun Kabir, to cancel his scheduled visit to Jangipur. “Since Section 163 is in force and my visit could further inflame tensions, I have decided not to go,” he said. Governor C V Ananda Bose condemned the violence, stating: “Violence should never be tolerated. The state administration handled Ram Navami peacefully, proving that it can control law and order. Any attempt to disrupt peace must be dealt with firmly.”

Humayun Kabir reiterated his support for peaceful protests but condemned attacks on the police. “Protest in a democratic manner, but hooliganism cannot be tolerated. I’m personally applying for a review petition in the Supreme Court.” Congress leader and former state president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury defended the right to protest against the Waqf amendment but urged that no movement should take a communal turn. BJP’s Dilip Ghosh lashed out at the administration, claiming, “Unarmed job aspirants were brutally lathi-charged by the police.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the petition regarding the amended Waqf Act on 12 April. Until then, the state remains on high alert to prevent any escalation.