Five more illegal Bangladeshi immigrants disguised as transgender in police net

Five more Bangladeshi immigrants, who entered India illegally through porous India- Bangladesh borders, were arrested from the Jahangirpuri area of North West Delhi where they were staying disguised as transgenders to avoid detection, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the illegal immigrants were using a banned social media application to remain in touch with their family members across the border.

The arrests were made based on an intelligence input about the foreign nationals illegally staying in the area under the jurisdiction of the Jahangirpuri police station. They were cordoned off at Jahangirpuri metro station before apprehending them on Monday, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West) Bhisham Singh.

He added that all five individuals were handed over to FRRO, RK Puram, New Delhi, for deportation proceedings.

The official said the police seized from them seven smartphones with which they were using a banned video chat application to remain in touch with their families in Bangladesh.

During investigation, they confessed to have crossed into India through a porous border with the assistance of agents before travelling to Delhi by trains. After landing in Delhi, they started living in disguise and even underwent minor surgeries and took hormonal injections to change their sex and appearance to avoid detection.