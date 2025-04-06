Lawrence gang operative Aditya Jain alias Tony remanded in 12-day police custody

A local Kuchaman City court has remanded Aditya Jain alias Tony, a key operative of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi–Rohit Godara gang, in police custody until April 17.

The gangster, a native resident of Kuchaman City, was produced before the trial court amid tight security in connection with FIR number 403 lodged against him at the local Kotwali.

Judge Gyanendra Singh granted the prosecution’s request to remand him in police custody for 12 days.

Tony, who was nabbed in Dubai on Thursday, was brought to Kuchaman City on Saturday from Jaipur for production before the court as several cases are pending against him in different police stations of the district.

Tony had allegedly made threat calls to over half a dozen businessmen in Kuchaman City and demanded crores of rupees as extortion.

Operating for the Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara Gang under the disguise ‘Rohit & Company’, his role included selecting extortion targets, arranging SIM cards with foreign numbers, and supplying weapons.

He is wanted in cases of extortion, sexual assault, and a firing incident. He was considered a trusted operative of the Bishnoi-Godara Gang and was responsible for coordinating the gang’s operations across Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

The Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) had been on his trail for a long time.

Tony had fled to the UAE in January last year. Continued coordination with Interpol led to his arrest by the UAE police in Dubai this February. Once the deportation process was completed, he was handed over to the police.

The breakthrough in the case came after four gang members arrested by Jaipur’s Sanjay Circle Police Station disclosed crucial information about Tony’s whereabouts and his role in the gang’s operations.