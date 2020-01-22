BJP state president and MP Dilip Ghosh slammed chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks on Monday that a resolution will be adopted in the state Assembly in the next few days against Citizenship (Amendment) Act. “The chief minister has nothing else to do other than passing resolution and taking to the streets. She has ruined the state in the process and the new resolution she is saying about is one more such futile exercise,” he said.

Her Opposition to CAA and NRC has already isolated her as the PM Narendra Modi’s meeting on this matter was attended by all CMs except Miss Banerjee, he said. However, West Bengal Opposition parties Congress and CPI(M) on Monday welcomed chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s plans to table a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Assembly but Ghosh on Tuesday said that such move would be unconstitutional and illegal.

The chief minister, on Monday, said that an anti- CAA resolution would be tabled in the House within three to four days. Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Abdul Mannan of the Congress said he was thankful that Banerjee realised the necessity for such a resolution. Mannan, said, “She is now repeating what we had said in the past. It is better late than never. She has realised what we have been saying. We welcome the move.”

Earlier this month, the TMC had prevented the passage of an anti-CAA resolution in the Assembly, even as the Congress and the CPI(M) had pitched for it. CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty, though welcoming the move, said the party will tread cautiously till the resolution is tabled in the House.

“The CM says one thing in the morning and absolutely the opposite in the evening. Unless the resolution sees the light of the day it is difficult to say anything. Last time, we had followed all parliamentary norms to move the resolution against CAA after holding talks with speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay,” Chakraborty said.

West Bengal parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee on Tuesday said the ruling TMC will bring a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the Assembly on 27 January. “We had submitted the resolution to the Speaker on 20 January. It will be placed in the Assembly on 27 January,” Chatterjee said. The Assembly had last September passed a resolution against NRC.