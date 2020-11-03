BJP national secretary and West Bengal observer Kailash Vijayvargiya said worsening law and order situation of West Bengal would bring President’s rule here and chief minister Mamata Banerjee will be solely responsible for it.

He said that lawlessness is prevailing in this state and the report of the West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is also another matter of concern.

“The law and order of the West Bengal is collapsing and under this condition President’s Rule is the only way to conduct free and fair poll. Free and fair election is not possible in Bengal without the imposition of President’s rule as politicisation of bureaucracy has happened in that state. It is ok up to that, but now criminalisation of bureaucracy has also happened here,” he said.

He said that huge numbers of the BJP workers are being murdered during this pandemic period only to protest government’s anarchy.

“Ahead of Assembly election Trinamul Congress’ political vindictive attitude is very harmful towards the opposition parties. Not a single murder of BJP worker has been investigated neither any criminal arrested. The rise of BJP in the state panicked the chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her police to kill our party workers indiscriminately,” he said.

He also said that TMC government is insensitive and even ignored the order of the High Court unhesitatingly.

“Our party workers despite the attack and hooliganism on them, will highlight the actual criminal motive of the TMC before people. We are not scared. Even we are ready to sacrifice our lives but we will protect the democracy of the West Bengal at any cost,” he said.

He said that the Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed his anxiety over the deteriorating condition of the law and order.

“The report submitted by the West Bengal Governor Dhankar to Union Home minister Amit Shah is a grave area of concern. Even Union Home minister also expressed his apprehension over the law and order situation here in an interview recently. I feel personally that administration has collapsed here and a chaos prevails elsewhere and democracy is on the verge of extinction,” he said.