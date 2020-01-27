West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday, during a workshop of the Trinamool Congress Chhattra Parishad, the party’s student wing, asked every member of the Chhattra Parishad to visit 1,000 houses to convince the people of the state about the party’s stand against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“I will urge every student to visit 1,000 houses to convince them on the party’s stand against the CAA,” Banerjee said asking the members to campaign against the CAA, National Population Register (NPR), and National Register of Citizens (NRC). She was addressing them at the Netaji Indoor Stadium.

“Students have to campaign from house to house, raise the issue while chatting at tea stalls, at stationery shops, restaurants,” she said.

Taking a dig at state BJP president Dilip Ghosh’s “chai pe charcha” programme, she said, “Why are they going to tea stalls to campaign in favour of the CAA? Why will one have to go to tea stalls solely for propaganda purpose?

“They should know we are not bonded labourers, but citizens of the country,” she said while demanding that the BJP led NDA Central government scrap CAA.

She also told the students that she was coming out with a handbook on the state’s performance in various sectors. “You collect this handbook so that you are better equipped to take the message of the government and the party to the people,” she said.

She also hit back at BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya for linking poha with Bangladeshis.

“The country is not made of only one colour. It is a multi-colour nation with diverse religions, linguistic groups. We have to take everybody along. Our soil forbids us from dividing the people,” she said.

(With IANS inputs)