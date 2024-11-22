Living couple shown as ‘dead’ by neighbour

A couple was mentioned as ‘dead’ in forged deed papers and their property grabbed by their neighbour at a village in Kalna. The perturbed couple appeared at the local Nadanghat PS seeking action against their neighbour.

At Dwipmath village within Jahannagar panchayat of Purbasthali, the victim couple, Gopi Dey and Haribala Dey, was shocked to learn that they were declared as ‘dead’. In 2015, Haribala’s father Thakurdas Das had transferred his entire property in favour of Haribala and Gopi.

Few days ago, Thakurdas visited the block land revenue office with his daughter to make payment against land rent but were denied. Haribala said: “The BLLRO records showed that I and my husband were dead and our neighbor, Susanta Das and Samapti Das were the present owners of the property since 2022.” She added: “We were shocked and despite producing aadhaar cards, the office paid no heed to this.”

The couple then collected a fresh copy of the land deed where too, they were mentioned as ‘dead.’ The couple lodged FIR bringing charges of forgery, falsification and cheating against the neighbour Susanta Das and his wife yesterday. Das reserved comment on the charges today.